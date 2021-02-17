Sony Veteran Jeff Meier Named Programming Chief Of Crackle Plus Streaming Networks

Crackle Plus, the portfolio of streaming networks including Crackle, Popcornflix and Truli, has named Sony veteran Jeff Meier head of programming.

In 2019, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment acquired operational control of Crackle from Sony, which remains a minority investor in the ad-supported streaming service. Crackle Plus was created as a joint venture of Sony Pictures Television and CSSE. It attracts 40 million monthly visitors, ranking it among the top players in the burgeoning ad-supported streaming sector.

Meier will oversee the Crackle and Popcornflix film and TV libraries of studio film titles as well as exclusives and originals.

Films on the platforms include Angus MacFadyan medieval action film Robert the Bruce, the Demi Moore-Ed Helms dark comedy Corporate Animals, and Sam Rockwell action comedy Blue Iguana. Original unscripted documentaries and series include Bucket List, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters. Breakout Crackle series Going From Broke is heading into its second season.

At Sony, Meier was was general manager and SVP of programming for getTV, Sony Movie Channel and cineSony. He previously held senior programming roles at OWN, TV One and Telemundo.

“I am excited to welcome Jeff Meier as our new head of programming,” Crackle Plus President Philippe Guelton said. “Jeff’s extensive experience acquiring and programming content for premium VOD and linear media platforms makes him a perfect fit for Crackle Plus. He fully understands the diverse Crackle Plus audience and will drive our mission of changing the world one story at a time.”