Heroic NYC Heath Care Workers Battling Covid Surge Highlighted In Upcoming Documentary From CONVICTS & Propagate International

EXCLUSIVE: Last spring, New York City became the global epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, its hospitals struggling to cope with a surge of patients, while temporary morgues filled up with victims.

That grim period, and the health care workers who bravely tended to the sick, are the focus of an upcoming documentary produced by CONVICTS studio that has reached a global distribution deal with Propagate International.

CONVICTS Founder and CEO Peter Maiden CONVICTS

The untitled film directed by Jonny Kapps foregrounds three medical workers at Mount Sinai Health System in New York who fought in the trenches as the novel coronavirus overwhelmed the city.

“With unprecedented access into Mount Sinai Health System and its team,” CONVICTS and Propagate tell Deadline, “the documentary provides a rare and intimate window into the harrowing plight of frontline healthcare workers as they care for ill patients and navigate personal hardships amidst the greatest public health crisis of our generation.”

New Yorkers, grateful for the sacrifice of medical professionals, opened their windows nightly at 7 PM last spring to salute health care workers. That sentiment was echoed by CONVICTS founder and CEO Peter Maiden as he hailed the documentary agreement.

“We are thankful to Mount Sinai for helping us shine a light on the stories and heroism of frontline healthcare workers who we all owe an enormous debt of gratitude,” notes Maiden, executive producer of the documentary. “It’s our hope that this film will allow people to experience the realities frontline workers face, and inspire audiences to do their part in making more mindful choices as we look to emerge from this global crisis.”

Propagate/CONVICTS

Propagate International’s president, Cyrus Farrokh, calls the documentary a vital piece of filmmaking.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peter and the team at CONVICTS on this incredible and crucial film featuring New York’s finest in one of its darkest hours,” Farrokh says. “We are grateful to Mount Sinai and its partners for giving us the opportunity to bring this feature documentary to a global audience.”

The untitled doc marks the first venture into long form content for CONVICTS, a digital media brand and creative studio that describes its mission as making “the world a better place through original storytelling.”

Propagate’s credits include Nanette Burstein’s Hillary docuseries for Hulu, the documentary November 13: Attack on Paris, and the unscripted Netflix series Prank Encounters hosted by Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo.

No release date has been announced for the untitled Covid health care worker documentary.