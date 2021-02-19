Courtney Love: “I Miss Acting” & “I Stopped Being Capable Of It After A Bunch Of #MeToos”

Courtney Love, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The People vs. Larry Flynt, is reminiscing on her screen roles and has said “a bunch of #MeToos” were responsible for her exit.

“I sure do miss acting sometimes. To the tune of a great director. One of the greatest experiences, as a woman you can have, I think. All the glamour that comes after that is fun, flamboyant, gorgeous. But the trust one can achieve with a great director? It’s one of the most profound things I’ve ever known,” she wrote on Instagram.

“For a few years, because of Milos Forman, I was a professional actress and a movie star. It was fun as hell,” she added. “I was nominated for best actress, for a Golden Globe. One day I might talk about it. I love acting… I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos. No one would believe me, and it wouldn’t stop. So I left, and it left. And I’m good with it. Maybe, in my next life I’ll be stronger and able to endure it. I tip my hat to those who can.”

Love, who is best known as the lead singer of rock band Hole and the widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, has dabbled on screen over the years.

In addition to starring alongside Woody Harrelson in the Flynt feature, she featured on the final season of Sons of Anarchy and had spots on Revenge and Empire, where she recurred as Elle Dallas.

In the posting, Love, who is currently under lockdown in the UK, looked back on her Golden Globes evening, revealing that Sharon Stone leant her a gown and told her to stop acting “too hip”. “Don’t be cool. Fuck that. You’re a great actress. Stand up straight! Be proud of your work! Be a movie star,” Stone reportedly told her. “When Sharon Stone is offering you movie star lessons? You take them.”

Before her rock career, Love appeared in supporting roles in Alex Cox films Sid and Nancy and Straight to Hell.