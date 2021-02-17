‘Conversations With Friends’: Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke Join Cast For BBC/Hulu Follow-Up To ‘Normal People’

The BBC and Hulu have set the cast for Conversations With Friends, their second, highly-anticipated Sally Rooney adaptation following the soaraway success of Normal People.

The Favourite star Joe Alwyn and Girls actress Jemima Kirke will headline the series alongside Utopia’s Sasha Lane and newcomer Alison Oliver, who could be propelled into the spotlight in the same way that Normal People made stars out of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

Produced by Element Pictures, Conversations With Friends is a 12-part series, which follows the story of two Dublin college students, Frances (Oliver) and Bobbi (Lane), and the strange and unexpected connection they forge with married couple, Melissa (Kirke) and Nick (Alwyn).

Frances and Bobbi are inseparable former lovers who become fascinated by Melissa and Nick to the point that Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self and her friendship.

Lenny Abrahamson — the Oscar-nominated director of Room — is again attached as lead director after his work on Normal People. Alice Birch, who was also involved in Normal People, is on board as a writer alongside Mark O’Halloran (Rialto), Meadhbh McHugh (Asking For It), and Susan Soon He Stanton (Succession).

Conversations with Friends is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures. Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson also serve as executive producers, alongside Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Catherine Magee is the series producer and Jeanie Igoe produces. Endeavor Content is handling international sales.

Production will begin this year in Dublin, Belfast, and international locations yet to be confirmed. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on Hulu in the U.S. and BBC Three/BBC One in the UK.

Oliver is repped by Curtis Brown. Alwyn is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group. Lane is repped by WME, The Long Run’s Amy BonFleur, and Andres Des Rochers. Kirke is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.