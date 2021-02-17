Comedy That Takes On Biggie Smalls Murder Mystery In Works At Showtime From Jermaine Fowler & Moshe Kasher

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Showtime has landed for development a single-camera comedy project created by writers/stand-up comedians Moshe Kasher and Jermaine Fowler.

Written by Kasher and Fowler, the untitled comedy is set in 1997. In South Central Los Angeles, the heart of West Coast gangster rap, a group of teenage social outcasts attempts to solve the mystery of the murder of their hero, Biggie Smalls.

Kasher and Fowler, who will not be acting in the show, executive produce with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Josh Lieberman for CBS Studios. The comedy duo appeared together in the 2020 standup-themed film The Opening Act.

Kasher’s recent writing credits include HBO’s Betty and Apple TV+’s Little America. On camera, he is known for Comedy Central’s Another Period, which he also wrote for; Problematic with Moshe Kasher, which he created; as well as The Endless Honeymoon Stand -Up Special on Netflix. Kasher is repped by WME, 3 Arts and attorneys Karl Austen and Michael Auerbach.

Fowler’s acting credits include Coming 2 America and CBS’ comedy series Superior Donuts, for which he also wrote. Fowler is repped by UTA, Priya Satiani at Management 360 and attorney Jared Levine.