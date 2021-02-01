Comcast Teams With African American Film Critics Association To Launch Black Experience Channel On Xfinity

As Black History Month kicks off, Comcast NBCUniversal and African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) are partnering to launch the Black Experience on Xfinity, a first-of-its kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news, and more. The newly launched channel will be available Xfinity X1 and Flex as well as the Xfinity Stream app.

The channel will be curated by industry leaders and feature content from many of Xfinity’s existing network partners at no additional cost, while investing millions of dollars in fostering and showcasing emerging Black content creators. The channel is the only one of its kind endorsed by the AAFCA.

“The launch of Black Experience on Xfinity is a major investment in the Black creative community and one of the many ways we are leveraging the scale and reach of our platforms to amplify voices that need to be heard,” said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services. “In the six months leading up to this launch, we have expanded our offering of Black programming to millions of additional Xfinity customers. The Black Experience Channel on Xfinity will allow us to further highlight our fantastic content partners, while also premiering original programming from emerging Black content creators and Black-owned production companies.”

Related Story ARRAY Releases W.J. Lofton's Breonna Taylor-Inspired Visual Poem 'Would You Kill God Too?' As Part Of Law Enforcement Accountability Project

Comcast will feature curated selections by AAFCA including films and TV shows that have been honored by AAFCA via its Film and TV Awards Programs.

“We are so excited for this opportunity to work with Comcast to further promote diverse content to both audiences who crave it and those who may be completely unaware of it. As the largest organization of Black film critics in the world, we are in a very unique position to offer a broad overview of the Black experience,” said AAFCA President/CEO Gil Robertson. “Unlike many other organizations, advocacy and community engagement is at the core of what AAFCA does so that’s why this relationship with Comcast resonates so. It truly allows AAFCA to do what we do best, but on a much grander scale.”

He added, “In addition to presenting classic, overlooked or forgotten titles, we are super eager to help give emerging voices and give NextGen content creators a boost by spotlighting their work via our AAFCA Collection on Xfinity. Because Comcast is so multifaceted in its capabilities, there are truly no limits to the content audiences will find in the AAFCA Collection or on the Black Experience on Xfinity at large.”

At launch, viewers will be able to choose from a selection of sample content from existing partners like TVOne, Cleo, AspireTV, REVOLT, Afro, KweliTV, The Africa Channel, BET, Bet Her, Impact, Up Faith & Family and OWN, along with numerous critically acclaimed iconic classic titles such as Pursuit of Happyness, Jumping the Broom, Poetic Justice, Two Can Play that Game and more.