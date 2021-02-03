Colbert Calls Out GOP’s History With Conspiracy Theories Amid Marjorie Taylor Greene Controversy

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene became the subject of Stephen Colbert’s latest GOP roast after her comments about a wildfire-starting “Jewish space laser” and other conspiracies gained attention.

While Greene, who is a public QAnon supporter, may be one of the more vocal GOP figures sharing potentially dangerous conspiracy theories, Colbert noted that she’s far from the first.

“This kind of behavior from Republicans was coming,” The Late Show said on Tuesday night.

During his opening monologue, Colbert revisited the George W. Bush Administration, calling out former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove. During his time as a White House representative, Rove said his critics were part of “the reality-based community” and claimed that people like him “create our own reality.”

With generations of GOP senators finding solace in different realities, it’s now wonder that current Republican figures support QAnon, Colbert said.

“When it comes to crazy conspiracy theories you can’t put the genie back in the bottle because those same Republicans 13 years ago were fine with rumors that the genie was a secret muslim,” the late show host added.

When “looney lies” and conspiracy theories make their way through the Republican party for years without a second take, it’s odd when figures like Mitch McConnell decide to condemn such ways of thinking, Colbert said. On Monday the Senate Minority Leader blasted Greene’s support of QAnon and called it a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

“Five years ago the GOP found a suspicious lump and then nominated the tumor for president,” Colbert said.

Watch Colbert’s full opening monologue above.