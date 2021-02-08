‘Cobra Kai’ KOs ‘Bridgerton’ On Nielsen Streaming List; ‘Soul’ Enters Limbo State

Netflix swapped one major hit for another on Nielsen’s streaming chart for the week of January 4 to 10, with Cobra Kai unseating Bridgerton to take the crown.

Initially launched by YouTube as a premium show, Cobra Kai switched to Netflix for its second season and saw its popularity continue to rise after a third season went on the platform late last year. The revisiting of The Karate Kid racked up 2.1 billion minutes of streaming during the week. Nielsen’s U.S.-only list counts only streams via a TV set, meaning mobile viewing does not count.

Bridgerton, which Netflix has declared to be its most popular original on a global basis, saw its run at the top end after two weeks.

Netflix continues to be the dominant force on the Nielsen charts, which currently measure it along with Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, with a substantial lag time arranged with the streaming services. The only non-Netflix title on the week of January 4 was Soul on Disney+. The Pixar animated movie debuted on Christmas Day, near the top of the rankings, but is now No. 10 with 520 minutes of viewing. Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max outdid it in total viewing (not a surprise given its longer running time), Nielsen explained in a one-off report, as it has not formally added HBO Max to its weekly rankings.

The weekly data reflects the absence on Netflix of The Office, which shifted to Peacock on January 1. Peacock as yet is not being measured by Nielsen.

Here is the top 10, with episode count and total minutes of viewing. Titles are Netflix unless otherwise noted:

Cobra Kai (30 episodes, 2.1B minutes)

Bridgerton (8 eps., 1.67M min.)

Criminal Minds (282 eps., 842M min.)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (36 eps., 768M min.)

Grey’s Anatomy (366 eps., 704M min.)

Schitt’s Creek (80 eps., 651M min.)

Cocomelon (5 eps., 612M min.)

Mariposa de Barrio (91 eps., 548M min.)

Supernatural (327 eps., 526M min.)

Soul (Disney+, film, 520M min.)