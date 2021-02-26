‘Cobra Kai’: Vanessa Rubio & Peyton List Upped To Series Regulars For Season 4; Two Cast As Recurring

After recurring on Cobra Kai, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming Season 4 of the popular Netflix series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Additionally, Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins for Life) and newcomer Oona O’Brien have been tapped for recurring roles on the fourth season of the Karate Kid sequel series.

Rubio has portrayed Carmen Diaz since Season 1, appearing in 16 episodes. Carmen is Miguel’s (Xolo Maridueña) hard-working mother who would do anything to protect her son.

List has played Tory Nichols, since Season 2, appearing in 15 episodes. Tory is a vtroubled teen who speaks her mind and is willing to take on anyone in a fight.

The third season recently premiered in January, hitting No. 1 worldwide on Netflix. The first three seasons of

Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix with the fourth season production underway in Atlanta.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).

Young will recur as Kenny, a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself. O’Brien will play Devon, a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she’s provoked.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

In addition to Cobra Kai, Rubio recently appeared in the second season of Netflix’s Bonding. Her other previous TV credits include Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings and Master of None, WGN’s Gone and NBC’s Deception. Her film work includes How To Be Single, The Hudson Tribes and The Girl is in Trouble.Rubion is repped by Buchwald and JWS Entertainment.

List is known for her portrayal of Emma Ross on Disney’s Jessie and spinoff Bunk’d. Her other previous credits include Hulu’s Light As A Feather and CBS’ Happy Together. On the film side, she has appeared in Fox’s The Diary of A Wimpy Kid franchise; Departures, opposite Asa Butterfield, Maisie Williams, and Nina Dobrev; Anthem and MGM’s Valley Girl remake. List is repped by CAA.

Young starred as Stuart on Nickelodeon’s live-action comedy series, Cousins For Life, and also had roles on Showtime’s Shameless, NBC’s The Good Place, ABC’s Mixed-ish, Freeform’s The Fosters and Good Trouble, Fox’s 9-1-1 and Netflix’s The Big Show Show, among others. On the film front, his credits include Netflix’s The Main Event and Warner Bros’ Ready Player One. He’s repped by Osbrink Talent Agency, Treadwell Entertainment Group and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

The 14-year-old O’Brien was one of 11 young actors selected by Nickelodeon to study at the renowned Second City Training Center in Chicago in 2019, and went on to become a member of Second City’s Youth House Ensemble. Previously, O’Brien played Pepper in Rising Stars Theatre’s production of Annie, and Tomika in UAC Theatre’s School of Rock, among other productions.