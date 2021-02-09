CNN Sets Town Hall With President Joe Biden; Anderson Cooper Will Moderate

President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, answering questions from Americans as the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic and jumpstart a troubled economy.

The “CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden” will air live from the Pabst Theater on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET, the network announced today. The event marks Biden’s first official trip since being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the invitation-only town hall, with a socially distanced audience present and following Wisconsin’s Covid guidance and regulations.

According to the network, the President is expected to address a number of issues including how to defeat the coronavirus while trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to people’s lives.

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International; stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android and simulcast on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and 795. The town hall can also be viewed on CNNgo. The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.