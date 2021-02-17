CNN Announces New Morning, Afternoon Lineup Starting In April

CNN announced changes to its weekday morning and dayside lineup Wednesday, including new assignments for Victor Blackwell, Ana Cabrera, Alisyn Camerota and Brianna Keilar. The news network also unveiled new roles for Jim Acosta and Boris Sanchez on weekends, with all changes effective in April.

The net said Laura Jarrett and Christine Romans will continue to anchor Early Start from 5-6 am.

John Berman and Brianna Keilar will anchor New Day from 6-9 am, weekdays. Keilar most recently anchored CNN Right Now from 1-3pm weekdays. Prior to that, she was CNN’s White House correspondent during the Obama Administration. Berman has been co-anchor of New Day for the last two and a half years.

Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto will continue to anchor CNN Newsroom from 9-11 am.

Kate Bolduan will continue to anchor At this Hour from 11am-noon.

John King will continue to anchor Inside Politics with John King weekdays from noon-1pm. The network’s chief national correspondent, he will also continue to have a key role in all political coverage.

Ana Cabrera, who has anchored CNN’s weekend newscasts for the last four years, will now anchor CNN Newsroom weekdays from 1-2 pm.

Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell will now anchor CNN’s afternoon Newsroom coverage from 2-4 pm. Camerota has anchored CNN’s morning program, New Day, for the last six years, the longest tenure of any weekday morning show anchor in recent CNN history, and, along with Berman, has led CNN to its largest audiences ever in the morning. Blackwell has anchored CNN’s Weekend New Day for the last nine years.

With the move of Cabrera and Blackwell to CNN’s weekday lineup, CNN also finalized its new weekend lineup:

Boris Sanchez will join Christi Paul as co-anchor of Weekend New Day on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sanchez previously served as a CNN White House correspondent.

Fredricka Whitfield will continue to anchor CNN Newsroom’s midday coverage on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jim Acosta will anchor CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 3-6pm. As previously announced, Acosta has also been named the network’s chief domestic correspondent. Prior to this new role, he covered the White House for CNN for the past seven years, having served as Chief White House Correspondent since 2018.

As previously announced, Pamela Brown now anchors CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-9pm. She also serves as Senior Washington correspondent for CNN.

The shifts come a day after longtime CNN Newsroom anchor Brooke Baldwin announced her surprise resignation from the cable news network on-air yesterday.

Jeff Zucker, chief of the Warner Media-AT&T owned network, has said he will stay through the end of this year but then expects to be moving on.

The news biz is underdoing a period of upheaval in its leadership ranks over the past year. ABC News, James Goldston recently announced that he would exit. Rashida Jones became president of MSNBC, succeeding Phil Griffin. Last year, Andrew Lack stepped down last year as chairman of NBC News, with Cesar Conde succeeding in the newly created position of chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.