Clive Davis Illness Forces Postponement Of His Annual Pre-Grammys Gala

Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Awards gala that is a staple of the music awards season has been postponed until May while the famed producer recovers from Bell’s palsy, a temporary condition that causes paralysis in some muscles in the face.

The iconic producer and A&R man, who is 88, is said to be in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery, according to a Davis rep who spoke with Variety.

The Grammys had been scheduled for January 31 on CBS live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center, with Trevor Noah hosting an already scaled-back event. They now are set for March 14.

Despite the date shift, Davis kept his original night-before party date in January, which served as a benefit for MusiCares, the charitable arm of Grammy organizer The Recording Academy. The plan was to hold a second gala event March 13 as a benefit for the Grammy Museum. That will now be sometime in May.

Davis has hosted the pre-Grammys gala since the mid-1970s, a must-attend event that featured performances from the best in the music world.