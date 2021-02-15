You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Presenter Clive Anderson To Host Podcast Series ‘My Seven Wonders’

EXCLUSIVE: Clive Anderson, who hosted the UK version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has signed up to present a biographical podcast format, produced by Stakhanov and Alaska TV.

My Seven Wonders with Clive Anderson will feature the presenter asking famous guests to name their own seven wonders of the world. Nothing is off-limits, with interviewees able to chose everything from culinary delights to people they admire.

The series launches on February 17 with Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain. Other guests will include David Baddiel, Shappi Khorsandi, Griff Rhys Jones, Ian Stone, Olivia Lee, and Mary-Ann Ochota.

Anderson said: “I have been toying with this format for some time, and so far My Seven Wonders has proved to be a joy to make. I am used to doing relatively short interviews on television and radio but this podcast allows me and my guest to have a longer, more relaxed conversation.”

Stakhanov COO Luke Moore added that it was a “truly original angle on the interview podcast,” while Alaska creative director Ian Lamarra said it was a “simple but intriguing format.”

Stakhanov makes UK podcasts including Football Ramble, while Alaska announced its move into the medium last week with Emilia Fox true-crime show If It Bleeds It Leads. Fox is the star of BBC crime drama Silent Witness.

