‘Claws’ & ‘The Good Wife’ Actress Carrie Preston Joins Peacock Crime Series ‘Dr. Death’

EXCLUSIVE: Claws and The Good Wife actress Carrie Preston has joined the cast of Peacock’s true crime limited series Dr. Death, starring Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.

Preston will play defense attorney Robbie McClung to Jackson’s character Dr. Duntsch.

Written by Patrick Macmanus, who serves as showrunner, Dr. Death is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.

The UCP and Escape Artists-produced limited series, which is currently in production, is based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name.

Primetime Emmy-winner Preston, who will also direct an upcoming episode of The Good Fight, is represented by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA.