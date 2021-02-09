Claudia Conway Seeks Out Golden Ticket To Hollywood In ‘American Idol’ Promo

Claudia Conway hopes to win the hearts of American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in a new promo for the long-running singing competition show.

The 16-year-old daughter of controversial Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and The Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway auditions to win golden ticket to Hollywood in the teaser.

“I’m very excited. I’m Claudia Conway,” she introduces herself in the promo. “My parents are high profile political figures.”

The aspiring singer revealed that she would audition for American Idol soon after she went viral last year for her TikTok videos that featured her controversial mother. In the various viral videos the 16-year-old revealed her mother’s Covid-19 diagnosis, captured Kellyanne Conway mother seemingly cursing at her and more. Upon her TikToks, the younger Conway sought to emancipate from her parents, both of whom can be seen in the American Idol promo below.

American Idol will return for its nineteenth season on Sunday.