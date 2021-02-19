Univision’s ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘Clarice’ Hangs On In Week 2, ‘Dateline’ Jumps With Miniseries Debut

UDPATED with more info: Univision’s three-hour Premio Lo Nuestro topped Thursday in the adults 18-49 demographic, sweeping primetime among the broadcast networks.

Among the Big 4 and the CW, Young Sheldon was Thursday’s most-watched program and matched ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in the adults 18-49 demographic on a night that also saw CBS’ drama rookie Clarice dip a tenth from its debut a week ago but keep its viewership.

Univision was No. 1 in the demo with Premio Lo Nuestro drawing a 0.8 rating and 2.53 million viewers. The annual Latin music featured performances by Selena Gomez and Daddy Yankee and saw Bad Buddy walk away with the most wins (seven). It aired live from Miami and was hosted by Chiquinquirá Delgado, José Ron and Yuri as hosts of the three-hour show.

CBS, ABC and Fox tied for second behind Univsion in the demo. CBS won overall in viewers, with Young Sheldon (0.8 adults 18-49 rating, 7.48M viewers) steady with last week to pace the network’s comedy block which was back to originals, with B Positive (0.6, 5.04M) also even. Mom (0.6, 5.24M), back for the first episode since announcing this will be its last season, and The Unicorn (0.4, 3.73M) were both down a tenth.

That provided the lead-in to Clarice (0.4, 4.01M), with the 10 PM thriller series based on Thomas Harris’ novels down a tenth in the demo from its 0.5 start but steady with last’s week’s audience of 4 million in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast affiliates. Like last week, it kept 100% of its Unicorn demo lead-in.

In addition to Wheel of Fortune (0.8, 5.85M), which rose a tenth week over week, ABC’s game-show lineup included fresh episodes of The Chase (0.6, 4.15M) and The Hustler (0.4, 2.58M), both steady.

On NBC, The Mayor (0.5, 2.64M), which grew a tenth, and an encore of Young Rock led into a new Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 4.00M), which topped the 9 p.m. hour in the demo as it returned from a break. (0.5, 3.20M) followed and jumped two tenths with the first installment of its three-part investigative miniseries The Widower.

Fox’s night included fresh helpings of Hell’s Kitchen (0.7, 2.64M) and comedies Call Me Kat (0.5, 2.16M) and Last Man Standing (0.4, 2.29M), all steady with last week. On the CW, Walker (0.2, 1.68M) and Legacies (0.1, 530,000) were both even.