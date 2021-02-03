‘City on a Hill’ & ‘Mr. Robot’ Actress Gloria Reuben Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Gloria Reuben has joined Echo Lake Entertainment for management in all areas.

Reuben is perhaps best known for playing the HIV-positive physician assistant Jeanie Boulet on the long-running ER series, a role that earned her the Emmy and Golden nominations. Most recently, Reuben starred in Sam Esmail’s acclaimed series Mr. Robot, as well as the short-lived Marvel/Freeform series Cloak & Dagger, and she can currently be seen in a recurring role on Showtime’s City On A Hill series.

On the film side, Reuben co-starred alongside Daniel Day-Lewis and Sally Field in the Steven Spielberg-directed Oscar-nominated film, Lincoln, appeared with Paul Rudd and Tina Fey in Paul Weitz’s Admission, and starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson in Reasonable Doubt.

Reuben received the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play for her role as Condoleezza Rice in David Hare’s play Stuff Happens at the Public Theater in NYC.

In music, Reuben served as a backup singer for Tina Turner in 2000, which led her to record her solo record, Just For You. Her first jazz album, Perchance To Dream, was released in 2015 and her second album, For All We Know, was released on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Reuben, who will continue to be repped by Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, released her first non-fiction book, My Brothers’ Keeper: Two Brothers. Loved. And Lost, an intimate tribute to her two brothers who have passed away, in 2019. She is currently writing her autobiography.