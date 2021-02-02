‘Citizen K’ Outfit Passion Pictures Appoints Minnow Exec David Moulton As Creative Director

EXCLUSIVE: David Moulton has joined Oscar-winning factual production firm Passion Pictures as Creative Director.

Moulton joins from Minnow Films where he served as Director of Development. Working with SVODs on commissions like Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires, he also oversaw a slate of premium series and feature documentaries for HBO, Amazon and Sky Documentaries.

Prior to Minnow, Moulton worked on projects such as the BAFTA-winning The Murder Detectives and BBC1’s BAFTA and Emmy-nominated Ebola Frontline.

At Passion, Moulton will be tasked with diversifying Passion’s feature output into TV and streaming doc series.

Also joining the company at the same time will be Chris Williams, a recent graduate of the Mama Youth project, a program aimed at tackling the lack of people from under-represented groups in the media.

Feature documentaries from Passion in 2019 include The Australian Dream, Circus Of Books, Sid & Judy, Citizen K, Mystify and Andy Murray: Resurfacing.

Moulton said: “Joining one of the world’s most creative independent production companies is an honour. Together we will build a premium slate of ideas that combine innovative storytelling, purpose, and global reach, and we’ll be bringing exceptional stories to partners new and old. In these uniquely challenging times, quality, factual television has never been more important. I want to help ensure it lives up to its big moment.”

Andrew Ruhemann, Passion Pictures co-founder, added: “I feel very excited and privileged to have David coming to lead the documentary team. His experience, skill and values are so in line with Passion’s that it feels like the perfect match. We share a passionate desire to tell diverse, meaningful stories across all platforms, and formats, as well as a major interest in discovering and nurturing creative talent in the documentary field. He is the perfect person to manage and realise these big ambitions.”

Passion co-founder John Battsek exited the firm last year after a 20 year-run to set up LA and London-based outfit Ventureland.