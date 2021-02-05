Cinetic Signs ‘Carol’ & ‘Halston’ Outfit Killer Films For Representation In All Areas

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from brokering a big Sundance deal for music doc Summer Of Soul, John Sloss’s Cinetic has signed blue-chip producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler and their Killer Films banner for representation in all areas.

Founded in 1995 by Vachon and Koffler, Killer Films is one of the pre-eminent indie film producers in the business, known for a string of festival and awards favourites such as Far From Heaven, Boys Don’t Cry, Velvet Goldmine, I’m Not There, Still Alice and Carol. TV hits have included This American Life, Mrs. Harris and five-time Emmy-winner Mildred Pierce.

The company recently wrapped Netflix’s Ryan Murphy limited series Halston and just signed a two-year first look deal with MGM for film and TV.

The representation pact cements a long-standing collaboration between Sloss, Vachon and Koffler who have worked together on numerous projects. It will see Cinetic exclusively rep the company as it expands its film and TV footprint.

“Producers as accomplished and prolific as Christine and Pam are rare. They have for years been among the most trusted producers of artist-centered content, and the opportunity to work with them even more immersively during this period of unprecedented demand for all every type of story is tremendously exciting. We recognize the scarcity and value of producers like Killer within our ecosystem and feel Cinetic is perfectly suited to support them as they enter a new era,” said Sloss, principal of Cinetic Media.

The move further bolsters Cinetic’s management division, which also includes filmmakers David Gordon Green, Matthew Heineman, Richard Linklater, Yance Ford, Lana Wilson, Rachel Lears, Janus Metz, and Alexander Nanau, whose critically acclaimed documentary Collective has been a recent darling on the festival circuit.

The company tells us it is actively looking to expand its rep practice through personnel hires and potential strategic partnerships.

Cinetic also operates sales, financing, marketing and publicity, as well as corporate advisory.