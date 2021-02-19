CineEurope Delays To Fall

European exhibitors’ showcase CineEurope has delayed from its typical June slot until October, with organizers citing the ongoing pandemic.

“We know from talking to many cinema people across Europe that the thing they’re currently missing most is the ability to meet face-to-face with colleagues at industry events,” said FilmExpoGroup in a statement. “But we’re also hearing that the current pace of the vaccination roll-out and the likelihood that travel restrictions will remain in place for some time to come make it unlikely that many will be able to attend CineEurope in Barcelona this June.”

The event will now run October 4-7.

Last year’s CineEurope was moved to an online incarnation due to the pandemic.