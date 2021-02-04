Cicely Tyson Public Viewing Set By Family For Mid-Month

The family of Cicely Tyson has announced that the late actress will have an official public viewing on from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, February 15, in New York City.

Tyson will be lying in repose at Abyssinian Baptist Church, 132 Odell Clark Place (formerly 138th St).

Covid-19 protocols will be in place for this walk-by. Masks and social distancing are mandatory, and no photographs will be permitted.

Tyson died January 28 at age 96. She gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in Sounder, won multiple Emmys including two for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and won a Tony Award for The Trip to Bountiful.

