Christopher Plummer Remembered: Ridley Scott, Chris Evans And Many More Pay Tribute

Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World'

Refresh for updates… As tributes and remembrances poured in from all over the world for Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer who died today at 91, director Ridley Scott shared his thoughts exclusively with Deadline.

Scott, who directed Plummer in All the Money in the World, shared this statement today with Deadline: “I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience. My heartfelt condolences go to Elaine. He will be really missed.”

Chris Evans, who worked with Plummer on Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, tweeted, “One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent.

Also remembering the Sound of Music actor were filmmaker Edgar Wright, who shared the newly popular gif of Plummer’s Capt. Von Trapp ripping a Nazi flag, as well as colleagues from the Star Trek universe.

Deadline will update this post as more remembrances arrive…

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 5, 2021

Rest In Peace Christopher Plummer and love to Amanda. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 5, 2021

RIP Christopher Plummer. Brilliant actor and truly a great human. I had to rough him up in this movie and he insisted on doing it himself instead of a stunt man. Legend pic.twitter.com/ydWmp6Xoof — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) February 5, 2021

Julie Andrews & Christopher Plummer (Rosie O'donnell interview 2000/01/21) https://t.co/J4Pqwkkvn8 via @YouTube – heartbroken 💔- – rest in peace captain von trap #christopherplummerRIP — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 5, 2021

Who will save us now? pic.twitter.com/b2hdqrOJvW — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 5, 2021

Rest in Peace, Christopher Plummer 💔 https://t.co/GzqmE3Bwds — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 5, 2021

I’m so glad I got to see this consummate actor on stage. Christopher Plummer was always interesting and in command, but never afraid to reveal the depths. Sending love to @amberstwyth 🖤 pic.twitter.com/uktuR2bZyR — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer… one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Christopher Plummer. A true legend, and one that left a mark on our franchise with an incredible villain in General Chang. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Pgo0i9q5Mw — Discovery Writers (@StarTrekRoom) February 5, 2021

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for “Beginners.” He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer in Royal Hunt of The Sun pic.twitter.com/yNDpKCIC83 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 5, 2021

So sad to hear about the passing of #ChristopherPlummer . I was lucky enough to work with him on the exception and it was like watching a master class. He had nothing to prove anymore so he was completely free, kind, funny mischievous & beautiful to watch. RIP — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" to Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out." He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for "Beginners." He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021

We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021

We’re sorry to hear of the death of Christopher Plummer. Making amazing work since the ‘50s, he was BAFTA nominated for All the Money in the World and won in 2012 for Beginners. pic.twitter.com/zwZFGPcIaJ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 5, 2021

The SAG Awards mourns the loss of Christopher Plummer. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/KtLpF3Yaa5 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 5, 2021