Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Christopher Plummer Remembered: Ridley Scott, Chris Evans And Many More Pay Tribute

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Christopher Plummer Dies: Oscar Winner & 'Sound Of Music' Star Was 91
Read the full story

Christopher Plummer Remembered: Ridley Scott, Chris Evans And Many More Pay Tribute

Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World' Giles Keyte /TriStar Pictures/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Refresh for updates… As tributes and remembrances poured in from all over the world for Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer who died today at 91, director Ridley Scott shared his thoughts exclusively with Deadline.

Scott, who directed Plummer in All the Money in the World, shared this statement today with Deadline: “I was fortunate enough to work with him less than 2 years ago and had a wonderful experience. My heartfelt condolences go to Elaine. He will be really missed.”

Chris Evans, who worked with Plummer on Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, tweeted, “One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent.

Also remembering the Sound of Music actor were filmmaker Edgar Wright, who shared the newly popular gif of Plummer’s Capt. Von Trapp ripping a Nazi flag, as well as colleagues from the Star Trek universe.

Deadline will update this post as more remembrances arrive…

 

 

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad