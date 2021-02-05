Chris Estrada Comedy Pilot Ordered By Hulu With Fred Armisen, Jonathan Groff & ‘Corporate’ Creators As EPs

Hulu has greenlighted Punk Ass Bitch, a half-hour comedy pilot starring up-and-coming comedian Chris Estrada and produced by ABC Signature.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Estrada and Corporate creators Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop, with black-ish executive producer Jonathan Groff supervising, Punk Ass Bitch is based on Estrada’s comedy and reflects his Latino identity.

It is inspired by Estrada’s life in South Central Los Angeles and nearby Inglewood, where, by his own recollection, he spent his formative years running from loose pit bulls, getting robbed, and geeking out over comic books and punk rock.

The series centers on Julio Lopez (Estrada), a punk-ass bitch with a heart of gold who goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. Inspired by the life and stand-up comedy of star, co-creator and real-life punk ass bitch Estrada, the cinematic half-hour comedy explores Julio’s attempts to better his community, overcome his codependency issues with his family and navigate working class life in South Central.

2020-21 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Estrada executive produces with Fred Armisen, Groff, under his overall deal at ABC Signature, Weisman, Ingebretson and Bishop. The pilot, which is already casting, will be directed by Bishop, who directed all episodes of the Comedy Central series Corporate. Bishop and his Corporate collaborators Weisman and Ingebretson will serve as showrunners.

Estrada was recently named an “UpNext” Comedian to Watch by Comedy Central and a “Top 10 Comic to Watch” by Time Out LA. He recently performed in a half-hour comedy special Entre Nos for HBO Latino. Estrada is repped by UTA, Jordan Tilzer at El Centro, and Morris Yorn. Bishop and Jake Weisman are repped by WME, Brillstein and Jackaway Tyerman. Ingebretson is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackaway Tyerman. Groff and Armisen are repped by Brillstein and Morris Yorn, with Groff also repped by UTA and Armisen by WME.