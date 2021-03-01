Golden Globe Winner Chloé Zhao On Increased Violence Against Asian People: “People With So Much Hate, Maybe They Just Hate Themselves”

On Sunday night, as she picked up Globe Globes for directing Nomadland, which also won the Best Motion Picture -Drama prize, Chloé Zhao was not only the first Asian female director to win, but also the first female director and first Asian female producer to have her film win in the Best Motion Picture category.

Speaking in the virtual press room backstage, she responded to a question about the recent increase in violence against Asian people in America.

“I think a lot of great people have been doing incredible work in the community to raise awareness,” she said. “Again, [it’s] the word ‘compassion’. I think when we look in each other’s eyes and stare at the other person, you can’t deny them as a human being. We all just have to learn. Maybe we need to be a bit more compassionate to ourselves.”

She said we must try harder to understand each other and imagine what it is to be in another person’s shoes, in order to conquer these issues.

“I sometimes feel like people with so much hate, maybe they just hate themselves and I think an understanding and try to see the world from the other person’s perspective is the only way we can survive as a species.”

Zhoe aslo paid tribute to the talent and dedication of her lead actress Frances McDormand, who played a woman traveling the U.S. in search of her place in the world. “Fran really lives her art,” Zhoe said. “She’s probably in the desert right now. We don’t know where she is [laughs]. She just has so much curiosity and so much vigor to live. About life and about the people around her and it’s been a privilege to be able to see the world through her eyes and to be able to crack this character with her. I think her being one of the best actresses of our time isn’t just her craft, but also her as a person.”