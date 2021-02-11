Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network To Launch Slate On App & Discovery+ First, DIY Takeover To Follow

It’s a sign of the times — Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia joint venture with Discovery will make its debut on digital ahead of its linear launch.

Originally, Magnolia Network was supposed to take over Discovery’s DIY Network on Oct. 4 2020 after a rebrand, followed by a launch of a direct-to-consumer product at a later date. When the coronavirus pandemic hit and shut down all Hollywood production, the launch of the linear network was delayed. Meanwhile, Discovery launched their SVOD platform Discovery+ last month as the pandemic accelerated traditional media companies’ shift to streaming as a leading distribution method.

The Magnolia brand has been a key — and growing — part of the Discovery+ lineup with previews of many of its original series, led by the new season of the Gaines’ hit Fixer Upper. Starting July 15, there will be a lot more Magnolia content on the platform.

Related Story Sperm Donor Film From Jason Momoa & Stutter Doc From Paul Rudd & Mariska Hargitay Lead Latest Discovery+ Slate

On that day, an expanded slate of Magnolia originals will be available for streaming on Discovery+. It also will mark the launch of the Magnolia app, which, along with original series — more than 150 hours of unscripted content spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts — will feature exclusive workshops, easy-to-use shopping experience and more. The original series offerings include the complete first seasons of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, plus new series Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp, in addition to the complete Fixer Upper library.

The Magnolia brand will launch on linear TV, with the DIY Network becoming Magnolia Network, in January 2022. The new network will feature the Magnolia original programming, the complete Fixer Upper library, new seasons of DIY favorites, and episodes from signature DIY series.

“From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same. And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent. To that end, prior to next year’s linear launch, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with discovery+ as we launch Magnolia, a fully immersive digital brand experience.”

In 2020, DIY, which added Fixer Upper repeats to its lineup, was the #3 fastest-growing non-news cable network for total viewers and a top-50 cable network in primetime, posting over +20% growth for adults 18+, households and total viewers.