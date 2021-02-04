‘Chicago’ Trio Leads Wednesday In Ratings And Viewers; ‘Name That Tune’ Stumbles

Click to Skip Ad
NBC’s Chicago franchise continues to rule Wednesday night with Chicago Med leading the trio. The medical drama ticked up to a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and added more eyes to its audience with 7.30 million viewers week over week, winning the night in both regards per Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast affiliate data. Chicago Fire (0.9, 7.18M) held steady, while Chicago PD (0.8, 6.02M) ended the night taking a one-tenth hit from last week.

Fox’s night of music and dance kicked off with The Masked Dancer (0.5, 2.66M), which nearly matched last week’s numbers. It was followed by Name That Tune (0.4, 2.29M), which stumbled two tenths in the demo.

At ABC, American Housewife (0.5, 2.61M) climbed a tenth in the demo while The Goldbergs (0.5, 3.09M), The Conners (0.5, 3.53M) and For Life (0.3, 1.36M) were steady for the all-original lineup. The network’s freshman comedy Call Your Mother (0.3, 2.42M) dipped.

Elsewhere, CBS served a Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special (0.6, 5.03M) followed by repeats of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. The CW’s Riverdale (0.1, 557,000) and Nancy Drew (0.1, 476K) were steady.

 

