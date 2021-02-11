‘Chicago Fire’ Heats Up To Win Wednesday, ‘Riverdale’ Hits Audience Low, ‘Tough As Nails’ Season 2 Premiere Ticks Up

NBC’s Chicago trio led Wednesday night once again with Chicago Fire leading the way ticking up to a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.33 million viewers, topping the evening in both regards. Chicago Med ticked down a tenth from last week delivering a 0.9 in the demo and 7.05 million viewers while Chicago P.D. rounded out the night holding steady at 0.8 in the demo and netting 6.16 million viewers.

The CW’s Riverdale had its major time jump episode which held steady with last week a 0.1 in the demo. However, its viewership of 515,000 marked a series low. Nancy Drew nearly matched last week’s numbers earning a 0.1 in the demo and 463,000 viewers.

At CBS, Tough as Nails debuted its second season, climbing a tenth from its freshman season finale to a 0.5 in the demo netting 3.39 million viewers. The network ended the night with repeats of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.

Fox saw a rise in numbers for their Wednesday night of dancing and singing. Masked Dancer (0.6, 2.68M) and Name That Tune (0.5, 2.39M) rose in the demo.

At ABC, The Goldbergs (0.6, 3.17M) ticked up while American Housewife (0.5, 2.57M) and Call Your Mother (0.3, 2.11M) were on par with last week. For Life (0.2, 1.42M) took a one-tenth hit in the demo. An encore of The Conners was sandwiched between it all.