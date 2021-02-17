Chernin Entertainment Inks First-Look Deal With ‘tick, tick…Boom!’ Producer Julie Oh

EXCLUSIVE: Chernin Entertainment has set a first-look deal with producer Julie Oh and her newly launched production label, OhCo.

Oh, who was a producer at Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, produced Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly anticipated directorial debut, ‘tick, tick…Boom!, the feature adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical, which will premiere on Netflix sometime this year.

Under the deal, Oh will produce film and TV content for the Chernin banner.

“Julie is everything you could hope for in a great producer…enormous taste, tenacity and creative ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate and see where she leads us,” stated Jenno Topping, Chernin’s President of Film and Television.

“I am thrilled to launch OhCo in the company of such esteemed producers as Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping,” said Oh. “They, along with the team at Chernin Entertainment, share my love and passion for quality storytelling and I know that we will bring many meaningful projects to life together.”

Oh most recently served as an executive producer on Howard’s adaptation of Hillbilly Elegy for Netflix, as well as on the Lionsgate comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me. She helped launch Imagine Entertainment’s Pod Producer program, after originally joining the company as Vice President of Development. Oh, who got her start as a development executive at Scott Rudin Productions, also served as VP of Production and Development at The Weinstein Company, where she oversaw projects in film, television, and theater.