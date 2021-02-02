Chelsea Alden, Veronica Dunne, Jenna Uskowitz, Alice Hunter And Cameron Kelly Are Ready To Drink ‘Rosé All Day’ In Marla Sokoloff’s Indie Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee), Veronica Dunne (K.C. Undercover) and Chelsea Alden (13 Reasons Why) are set to lead actor-director Marla Sokoloff’s indie ensemble comedy Rosé All Day. Alice Hunter (Another Period), Briana Cuoco (Flight Attendant), Cameron Kelly (Masters of Sex) and Avery Norris (White Elephant) round out the cast for the project which is set to start shooting in March in Los Angeles.

Written by Katie Amanda Keane, the movie, like the title suggests, centers on a group of college friends who meet once a year for their “Rosé All Day” pool party. But after years of babies, careers and different life paths, the cracks in their relationships become all-consuming sinkholes filled with vomit, tears and confessions.

Rosé All Day was originally set to begin production this month, but, like many films, was pushed due to Covid concerns. Producers Corey Moss and Brad T. Gottfred (Shudder’s Confessional) of Bold Soul Studios and Milan Chakraborty (Plus One, Assassination Nation) of Attic Light Films oversaw production of White Elephant, one of the first features to shoot in L.A. following the first wave of the pandemic. Rosé All Day marks their fourth feature in three years.

Michael J. Norris, William J. Norris, Jeanette M. Norris, Michael Masukawa and Kelly Frey are executive producers. Keane, Allyssa DelPiano, Jaki Silver, Bradford Downs, Blake Edward Boyd and D’Elia Guarnieri are co-producers.

Sokoloff’s acting credits include David E. Kelly’s The Practice and Fuller House. She recently helmed the Lifetime holiday movie, Christmas Hotel and has written and directed multiple digital comedies, including Preschool in LA starring Judy Greer.

Sokoloff is repped by Mosaic and Verve. Alden is repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes, and SK Management. Ushkowitz is repped by Paradigm, and Emery Entertainment. Dunne is repped by APA, and John Carrabino Management. Cuoco is repped by SDB Partners, and Thruline Entertainment. Kelly is repped by Armada Partners. Hunter is repped by TalentWorks, and Luber Roklin.