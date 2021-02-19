‘Cheaper By The Dozen’: 10 Join Gabrielle Union And Zach Braff In Remake For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff have found their dozen for the forthcoming remake of Cheaper by the Dozen for Disney+. Journee Brown, Kyle Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhaldri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael will join the duo in the reimagining from Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris. The film is being developed for Disney+ and is slated to drop on the streamer in 2022.

Written by Barris and Grown-Ish executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, the new version of the family comedy centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business. Union and Braff are set to play the parents and the 10 newly announced actors will round out the dozen as the children. No details have been released about their roles, but we’re sure there will be a lot of character.

Gail Lerner is set to direct Cheaper by the Dozen while Shawn Levy, who directed the 2003 iteration starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, is set to serve as executive producer alongside Union.

The reimagining was initially revealed during Disney Investor Day in December. The remake for Disney+ marks a third iteration of the family comedy as the first film was released in 1950 and was based on the real lives of Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and his sister Ernestine. Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt reprised their roles in the 2005 sequel Cheaper By The Dozen 2 which was directed by Adam Shankman.