Charlotte McKinney Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte McKinney, who stars opposite Alexis Knapp in the upcoming horror/thriller Phobias, has signed with APA.

McKinney was recently seen in the Columbia/Blumhouse action-thriller Fantasy Island, in Sam Macaroni’s Lionsgate comedy Guest House, and in Robert Schwartzman’s indie comedy The Argument. Additional film credits include starring opposite Leah Remini and Tiffany Haddish in Sony Crackle’s Mad Families, as well as featured roles in Baywatch, Flatliners, and First We Take Brooklyn. She also appears as a Guest Judge in an upcoming episode of the new truTV series, Fast Foodies.

McKinney became known internationally in 2015 when millions of viewers watched her ‘au naturel’ in the Carl’s Jr. “All Natural” Super Bowl XLIX commercial, which garnered 4.5 billion impressions in less than a year of its launch.

McKinney, who was previously with UTA, is also repped by Burn Entertainment.