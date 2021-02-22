Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood & More Star In Amazon Rom-Com ‘I Want You Back’

Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Scott Eastwood (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) will lead the ensemble romantic comedy I Want You Back from Amazon Studios. Big Time Adolescence helmer Jason Orley is attached to direct the film from a screenplay by Love, Simon co-writers and This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm round out the cast as production is slated to commence next month in Atlanta. The film follows Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day) who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and win them back.

Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company are producing the project with Aptaker and Berger of The Walk-Up Company. Executive producers are Day, Adam Londy, and Bart Lipton.

“It’s a dream to be able to bring Isaac and Elizabeth’s brilliantly authentic vision to the world! It will surely capture the hearts of our Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We couldn’t be more excited to see this amazing ensemble come aboard this fun and witty story that audiences will fall in love with.”

Orley, who will mark his second directorial outing, said “I immediately fell in love with Isaac and Elizabeth’s funny, heartfelt script and I am so honored that they, along with the amazing team at Amazon are allowing me to bring their timeless love story to life and that I get to do it with such an incredible group of actors.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be in business with Jen and her team at Amazon Studios to make a fresh romantic comedy full of heart,” said Emmy-nominated writers Aptaker and Berger, who are also currently writing a new film based on Meg Wolitzer’s latest novel, The Female Persuasion, starring Nicole Kidman, for the studio. “Alongside our partners at The Safran Company, we have assembled a phenomenally talented cast of comedy all-stars and have the wonderful Jason Orley at the helm to tell this story of passion, heartbreak, and the lengths people will go to in the name of true love.”

