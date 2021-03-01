Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts His Golden Globe Win For ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’: “I Don’t Have His Words”

On Sunday night, the late Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf, giving the most emotional speeches of the night which certainly brought so many people to tears as we continue to remember the actor who was taken from us too soon.

In tears, she said that Boseman would thank God, his parents, his ancestors for their guidance as well as Wolfe and his castmates Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown.

She continued, “He would say something beautiful; something inspiring; something that would amplify that little voice inside all of us that tells you: you can; that tells you to keep going; that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

“I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love,” said Ledward.

Boseman was nominated alongside Gary Oldman (Mank), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian). He instantly received acclaim for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and was given the Actor Tribute in January at the 30th annual Gotham Awards. Ledward accepted the award saying: “As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth. He is the most honest person I’ve ever met…because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth. He actively searched for it in himself, in those around him and in the moment…The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life..and so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect but determined.”