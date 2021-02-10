CBS Set Super Bowl Record With $545M In Ad Revenue, Research Firm Estimates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. CBS, which aired the game, collected $545 million in ad revenue during the game, according to Kantar.

CBS may have aired the lowest-rated Super Bowl since 2007 on Sunday, but the network raked in $545 million in ad revenue from the linear broadcast, a record haul for the game.

The figure is an estimate by research firm Kantar, which analyzed ads from the opening kickoff through the on-field trophy presentation, a span of about four and a half hours. The company described it as a preliminary finding, with data still being processed.

ViacomCBS before the game indicated that inventory was virtually sold out, at a cost of about $5.5 million for 30 seconds, but the company has not projected a final tally for game day. Fox, which carried the previous year’s Super Bowl, has said it took in $600 million for the full Sunday in 2020.

While the linear rating hit a 14-year low, the game was the most-streamed Super Bowl ever. Tune-in to the linear broadcast, which is what Kantar measured, was not helped by the one-sided nature of the game itself. The Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers won over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, but the contest was pretty well decided by halftime.

The coronavirus pandemic has all but eliminated one growing ad category of TV viewership: out-of-home. Nielsen has begun counting viewing at bars, restaurants, gyms and the like, and it can sometimes add as much as 10% to the overall viewership figure. During Covid-19, Super Bowl viewing was a decidedly scaled-down affair.

Kantar counted 96 total spots during the telecast, 30% of which were 60 seconds or longer. (One of the game’s many star-driven commercials, Bruce Springsteen’s plug for Jeep, ran two minutes, taking up an entire break in the on-field action.)

There were 57 minutes of commercial time during the broadcast, which Kantar said was a record. Automotive was the No. 1 category, with about 14% of total spending. Streaming services came in second, accounting for 11%, or $57 million in spending. Paramount+, the forthcoming rebrand and expansion of CBS All Access, ran three minutes of ad time, valued at about $33 million.