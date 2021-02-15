You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell’ Trailer: Netflix Doc Presents Many Sides Of Iconic Rapper

Got A Tip? Tip Us

CBS Sets Oprah Winfrey Primetime Interview With Meghan & Harry

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Paul Edwards/AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a primetime interview on CBS.

The network will air a primetime interview with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday March 7 at 8pm.

It comes after the pair revealed over the weekend that they were having their second child. On Sunday, Valentine’s Day, the British royals announced that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor would be getting a sibling.

The interview will see Winfrey speak with Markle about everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

It comes a year after the couple moved to the U.S. and became independent from the Royal family. Since they have relocated to California, the pair have signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery. Brian Piotrowicz is co-executive producer.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad