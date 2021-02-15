CBS Sets Oprah Winfrey Primetime Interview With Meghan & Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a primetime interview on CBS.

The network will air a primetime interview with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday March 7 at 8pm.

It comes after the pair revealed over the weekend that they were having their second child. On Sunday, Valentine’s Day, the British royals announced that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor would be getting a sibling.

The interview will see Winfrey speak with Markle about everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

It comes a year after the couple moved to the U.S. and became independent from the Royal family. Since they have relocated to California, the pair have signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery. Brian Piotrowicz is co-executive producer.