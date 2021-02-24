Starz’s Lionsgate Play Sets ‘Casual’ Remake As Service’s First Indian Original Series

Starz is going Casual in South Asia. The global streamer’s Lionsgate Play is partnering with Lionsgate Television on its first Indian original series, a remake of LGTV’s comedy that ran 2015-18 on Hulu.

The news comes after launched its direct-to-consumer OTT app Lionsgate Play in the country last year. Casual will kick off the service’s first original slate for the Indian and South Asian market.

The original series followed a dysfunctional family with a bachelor brother (Tommy Dewey) and his newly divorced sister (Michaela Watkins). Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while living under one roof again and raising a teenager (Tara Lynne Barr). The Indian Casual will star former Miss Universe Lara Dutta (Housefull, Don 2) as the sister and Prateik Babbar (Jaane Tu, Mumbai Diaries) as her brother and be directed by Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli (Hum Tum, Fanaa).

“Lionsgate Play continues to gain momentum in India, proving to be a strong driver of Starz’s international growth,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement. “Partnering with Lionsgate Television to kick off our first original series tailored for the Indian and South Asian market is the next step in curating our offering for our subscriber base who resonates with our bold, unique and defining series that make up our ‘Best of Global SVOD’ content strategy.”

Added Rohit Jain, Managing Director South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia: “Lionsgate is committed to bring the best and most exciting premium content to India and other South Asian countries,” said We’re excited to launch our first line-up of original series with a great slate of accomplished writers, directors and actors as we continue to broaden and diversify our strong and exceptionally well curated content offering.”