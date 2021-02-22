Casey Sherman And Dave Wedge, Authors Behind ‘Patriots Day’ And ‘Finest Hours’ Movies, Launching ‘Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers’ True-Crime Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, the bestselling true-crime authors behind the books that were made into the movies Patriots Day and The Finest Hours, are now teaming in the podcast space with Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers. The new series will launch March 15 and a joint production of MuddHouse Media and Sherman and Wedge’s Fort Point Media.

The 10-episode audio series aims to reveal exclusive new information about many of America’s most notorious crimes on topics in the pair’s New England wheelhouse, from the Boston Marathon bombing to the Boston Strangler case and from the hunt and capture of Whitey Bulger to the assassination of John Lennon. The latter two topics stem from the pair’s 2020 books on the subjects: Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture and Killing of America’s Most Wanted Crime Boss, and The Last Days of John Lennon, that one written with James Patterson and centering on the Beatles legend’s lead-up to his collision course with Mark David Chapman.

“We are thrilled to bring our disruptive brand of true crime storytelling to MuddHouse Media, one of the leading podcast networks in the world,” Sherman and Wedge said. “Through a series of 10 episodes, we’ll inform, entertain and scare the living “SH@!” out of our listeners. We don’t just write about true crime from afar. We live the stories we tell.”

Check out the pair’s promo for the podcast below.

The podcast launces with the first of the the two-part “Hunting Whitey,” the untold story of the capture and killing of America’s most wanted crime boss. It will feature exclusive interviews with the FBI manhunter who caught Bulger after 16 years on the run and Bulger’s former cellmate as well as Bulger’s account of his arrest in his own words. It will be followed by the two-part “Terror Strikes Boston,” the pair’s definitive look at the 2013 terrorist attack at the Boston Marathon finish line and the manhunt and trial that followed. It was Sherman and Wedge’s book Boston Strong on that subject that was turned into the 2016 film directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg.

In all, Sherman and Wedge have penned 13 books including at least two in development for film: Animal: The Rise & Fall of the Mob’s Most Feared Assassin and Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight Against ALS. Other titles include 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption, about the New England Patriots’ Deflategate scandal. The pair are repped by the Gotham Group.

“Sherman and Wedge are first-rate true crime experts,” said MuddHouse Media CEO and co-founder Kris Meyer. “With unprecedented access to notorious criminals, witnesses, and an incredible network of law enforcement professionals, their award-winning investigative reporting is second to none. Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers features heart-pounding new details in a variety of cases that true crime fanatics will be on the edge of their seats.”

MuddHouse Media’s podcast lineup also includes audio series from former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, tennis’ Patrick McEnroe and Boston Red Sox first baseman Kevin Youklis.