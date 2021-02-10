‘Casablanca’, ‘Austin Powers’, ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Characters Mask Up In PSA From Ad Council, CDC And WarnerMedia

The world is a year into this global pandemic, but there are many, many, many people that still need a reminder that wearing a face mask can help stop the spread the Covid-19. That said, WarnerMedia has teamed up with the Ad Council and CDC for a PSA that serves as a friendly reminder for Americans to “Mask Up” with the help of some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history.

In the new TV and digital video spot that will air across the WarnerMedia ecosystem, we see moments in Austin Powers in Goldmember, Casablanca, Creed, Birds of Prey, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, IT, The Joker, Justice League, The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Matrix, Mad Max: Fury Road and Wonder Woman re-imagined with characters wearing face masks. The PSA was was made pro-bono by WarnerMedia Studios’ in-house creative agency 10th Street Productions as part of the Ad Council’s larger “Mask Up America” initiative. The spot will also air in donated media time and space throughout the country.

“We are so grateful to the WarnerMedia team for their commitment to educating Americans on the importance of wearing a face mask to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” said Lisa Sherman, President & CEO of the Ad Council. “We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus and we’re truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message.”

As Covid-19 continues to surge throughout the country, the number of Americans wearing a mask outside their home on a consistent basis has leveled off in the past few months to about three-quarters (according to the Axios-Ipsos survey). According to projections by IMHE as of January 27, if 95% of all Americans wore a mask, nearly 22,000 lives could be saved by May 2021. As the vaccines rolls out over the coming months, the need for mask usage continues to remain critical in order to help stop the spread of the virus; however, mask usage is projected to decline in the Spring months.

“WarnerMedia is proud to help educate and inform our fans about the importance of mask wearing during this pandemic,” said Dennis Williams, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility, WarnerMedia. “Wearing a mask is an effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit. Mask wearing is a simple step we all can take to show up and support our communities during this difficult time.”

Watch the PSA above.