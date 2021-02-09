Carla Gugino To Star In Crime Thriller Series ‘Leopard Skin’ For AGC Television

Carla Gugino, who recently starred in The Haunting of Bly Manor, will front a television crime thriller for AGC Television.

The company, which makes Epix’s War of the Worlds, is producing and financing Leopard Skin with production underway in the Dominican Republic.

There is no network attached yet and AGC will begin discussions with broadcast and streaming partners when the show is in post-production.

The series comes from Sebastian Gutierrez, who wrote the screenplay for Snakes on a Plane and created Cinemax series Jett. He serves as showrunner with Lantica Studios providing production services

The cast also includes Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Gentry White (Palm Springs), Philip Winchester (Law & Order: SVU), Margot Bingham (The Walking Dead), Gaite Jansen (Jett), Nora Arnezeder (Safe House), and Ana de la Reguera (Narcos).

Leopard Skin kicks off when a criminal gang fleeing a botched jewelry heist is forced to hide out in a beachside estate where two women live in seclusion. Their world turns into a tension filled hothouse of secrets, betrayal and desire — all of which will come to the surface as the gang awaits their fate.

The deal was brokered by Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman on behalf of Gutierrez and by AGC’s SVP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa and VP of Television Matt Bankston for AGC.

Gutierrez, said, “These are strange times we are all going through and after spending months locked in watching all the streamer fare I’d been missing, I feel audiences are ready for long-form storytelling to become bolder, more provocative and with more international appeal. I came up with Leopard Skin in that spirit and Stuart Ford, an early believer in Jett, was quick on the draw to jump into action to get the cameras rolling.”

AGC Television President Lourdes Diaz added, “Sebastian came to us with an amazing script, a clear vision of how to execute an eight-episode series in the DR, and together we’ve assembled a terrific cast. We loved this project so much we decided to pull the trigger and fully finance Leopard Skin.”