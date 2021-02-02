Captain Tom Moore Dies At 100 After Contracting Covid; UK Lockdown Hero Raised $45M For The NHS

Captain Sir Tom Moore, whose garden walks raised $45M for the NHS and inspired many during the UK’s first lockdown, has died at the age of 100. He had been taken to hospital with pneumonia and had also tested positive for Covid-19 before passing away.

His daughters, Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, confirmed the news in a statement, as reported by the BBC.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore… We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life… The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of. Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever,” they said.

The Queen, who knighted the army vet last year after his charitable efforts, released a statement saying “her thoughts, and those of the royal family” are with Moore’s family.

Moore initially set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday in April 2020. The endeavor attracted media attention and contributions reached a remarkable $45M in total. He also achieved a number one hit single with You’ll Never Walk Alone, and was knighted by the Queen in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

In September, UK companies Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures secured the rights to tell Moore’s story on the big screen.