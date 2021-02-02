CAA Signs ‘You Will Die At 20’ Filmmaker Amjad Abu Alala

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Amjad Abu Alala and will represent the You Will Die At 20 filmmaker in all areas.

The Sudanese screenwriter, director and producer made his film debut at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, where he won the Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Film. Only the eighth narrative feature produced in Sudan, You Will Die At 20 follows a young man named Muzamil whose death at age 20 is prophesied on the day of his birth by a traveling sheik. The award-winning film played at several other festivals and is set to represent Sudan in the Best International Feature Film race at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Alala is currently developing Queendom, a premium series for Middle Eastern studio Genomedia Studios. He also co-produced the documentary Ali El Arabi’s Captains of Zaatari, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.