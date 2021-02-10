CAA Promotes Three To Agent In Motion Picture Literary Department

Click to Skip Ad
Spike Lee On Covid Vaccine, Trump Impeachment, Heading The Cannes Jury & How To Keep Film Inclusion Wave From Crashing: Q&A
(L-R) Bryant Barile, Albert Lee and Stephanie Smalling CAA

CAA has upped Bryant Barile, Albert Lee, and Stephanie Smalling to Agents in its industry-leading Motion Picture Literary department.

“Bryant, Albert, and Stephanie have long been contributing to the success of the department, consistently demonstrating an exceptional taste level, a passion for delivering best-in-class client service, and a commitment to the agency’s culture of collaboration,” said Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti, Co-Heads of CAA’s Motion Picture Literary department.  “They have each built their career at CAA and we are deeply gratified to be a part of their continued growth.”

The trio is based in CAA’s Los Angeles office and will report in to Rabinow and Ziniti.

