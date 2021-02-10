CAA Promotes Three To Agent In Motion Picture Literary Department

CAA has upped Bryant Barile, Albert Lee, and Stephanie Smalling to Agents in its industry-leading Motion Picture Literary department.
“Bryant, Albert, and Stephanie have long been contributing to the success of the department, consistently demonstrating an exceptional taste level, a passion for delivering best-in-class client service, and a commitment to the agency’s culture of collaboration,” said Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti, Co-Heads of CAA’s Motion Picture Literary department. “They have each built their career at CAA and we are deeply gratified to be a part of their continued growth.”
The trio is based in CAA’s Los Angeles office and will report in to Rabinow and Ziniti.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.