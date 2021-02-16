BuzzFeed Studios Boards SXSW Pandemic Comedy ‘The End Of Us’ As Executive Producers

EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Studios has signed on to executive produce the Schlemiel Pictures pandemic comedy The End of Us which is set to make its world premiere in competition next month at the SXSW Film Festival. Directed by Henry Loevner and Steven Kanter, the film stars Ben Coleman and Ali Vingiano as a couple going through a break up during a — you guessed it — a global pandemic. To get a taste of the romantic dysfunction, BuzzFeed Studios and Schlemiel Pictures released an exclusive clip from the film which you can watch above.

“BuzzFeed is known for content featuring smart, socially relevant themes, and The End of Us speaks to the experiences we endured over the past year through a sharply funny and wryly observant lens,” said Richard Alan Reid, Head of BuzzFeed Studios. “We are excited about our new partnership with the filmmakers, and look forward to our debut at SXSW and finding a partner who will leverage our massive global network in reaching a broad audience for our film.”

In The End of Us, it’s the night of March 10, 2020 — the beginning of the global pandemic which we are currently in. We follow out-of-work actor Nick (Coleman) and his type-A girlfriend Leah (Vingiano) as they are in the middle of a break-up. However, the split is poorly timed. The following morning, California issues its stay-at-home order for Covid-19 and the exes must continue living together. (This is all too familiar.) As the quarantine drags on, Leah begins a secret courtship with her charming coworker Tim (Derrick DeBlasis), while Nick realizes he’s made a terrible mistake and decides to use the lockdown as an opportunity to win Leah back. The film also stars Gadiel Del Orbe and Kate Peterman.

“When the world was entering lockdown in 2020, we were inspired by Ben’s story of his break up with his long-term girlfriend in the middle of a global pandemic,” said filmmakers Loevner, Kanter, and producer Claudia Restrepo in a joint statement. “As we set out to make an authentic, lighthearted illustration of how young people were dealing with life in quarantine, we decided to make this film with the most talented people we know, who happened to be all our former colleagues at BuzzFeed.”

The indie feature marks the first-of-its-kind collaboration among BuzzFeed alumni who include the company’s former producers Loevner, Kanter, and Restrepo. Coleman and Vingiano also appeared as an on-screen couple in previous BuzzFeed YouTube sketches.

Schlemiel Pictures is the production company of The End of Us. The director-writer duo of Loevner, Kanter also serve as producers alongside Restrepo and Lovell Holder. Executive producers are Robert Williams and BuzzFeed’s Richard Alan Reid.

The news follows BuzzFeed and Lionsgate’s recent theatrical and PVOD release of feature thriller Fear of Rain. BuzzFeed also recently announced the production of the features 1UP starring Ruby Rose and Paris Berelc, and Book of Love starring Sam Claflin and Veronica Echegui.