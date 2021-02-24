Bunim/Murray Names Julie Pizzi As President

Julie Pizzi has returned to Bunim/Murray Productions as President.

Pizzi, who has worked at the Real World producer on and off for a number of years, follows the departure of CEO Gil Goldschein, who stepped down in November.

Reporting to Cris Abrego, who was promoted to boss of owner Banijay across the U.S. and Latin America at the end of last year, Pizzi originally spent six years as Creative Vice President and Showrunner, working on shows including MTV’s Road Rules and Real World/Road Rules Challenge, before leaving to set up her own company PB&J Television.

She returned to head up development at Bunim/Murray in 2015, and most recently developed and served as Executive Producer on Bill Nye Saves the World for Netflix and worked on series including Facebook Watch’s Ball In The Family, The Real World Thailand, Mexico and Atlanta for Facebook, Snapchat’s first docu-series Endless, Kim Kardashian West—The Justice Project for Oxygen and Family or Fiance´ for OWN.

“Julie brings a wealth of unscripted production experience to her new role and has been a part of the Bunim/Murray family for more than 20 years, making her the ideal candidate to lead the studio into the next decade,” said Abrego. “Bunim/Murray is one of the true pioneers in the unscripted industry and thanks to Julie and many others, it has a tremendous amount of momentum with numerous new ground-breaking series on the way.”

“I started my career at Bunim/Murray and was mentored by its founders, the late Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray,” added Pizzi. “I have incredible admiration for the company they created and it’s important for me to continue to build on what they built in both nurturing creativity and developing content that is both innovative and entertaining.”