A ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Will Not Have Sarah Michelle Gellar On Board, She Says

Vampires are immortal, unless a Slayer sticks a stake in them. But the actors who portray them are all-too-human, and thus, age in the way we all do.

That’s why Sarah Michelle Gellar says she believes she’s “long in the tooth” for any potential Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot.

Now 43-years-old, the actress made the comments while, appearing on the On with Mario Lopez podcast. While still remarkably young-looking, Gellar said the show requires a teenager in the role of The Slayer.

Gellar claimed she’s a “Wee bit, how do they say, long in the tooth for that.” The monsters Buffy faced “were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence,” she explained. “I do think that story lends itself, it’d be interesting to see how a chosen one would deal with that. I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think I should be the one doing it.”

She added that she’s “way too tired and cranky to put in that work again.”