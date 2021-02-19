Vampires are immortal, unless a Slayer sticks a stake in them. But the actors who portray them are all-too-human, and thus, age in the way we all do.
That’s why Sarah Michelle Gellar says she believes she’s “long in the tooth” for any potential Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot.
Now 43-years-old, the actress made the comments while, appearing on the On with Mario Lopez podcast. While still remarkably young-looking, Gellar said the show requires a teenager in the role of The Slayer.
Gellar claimed she’s a “Wee bit, how do they say, long in the tooth for that.” The monsters Buffy faced “were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence,” she explained. “I do think that story lends itself, it’d be interesting to see how a chosen one would deal with that. I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think I should be the one doing it.”
She added that she’s “way too tired and cranky to put in that work again.”
A ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Will Not Have Sarah Michelle Gellar On Board, She Says
“I love that the story holds up, and that people are calling for that,” said Gellar, was in the role until it ended in 2003.
Gellar declined to discuss the hot-button topic of the moment regarding her former show, the conduct of director Joss Whedon, who is accused of abuse on the set.
An Instagram post by Gellar summed up her expeirence. “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.”
She told Lopez that’s the extent of her comments.
“I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”
