‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Showrunner Marti Noxon Stands By Stars’ Accounts Of Abuse By Joss Whedon

One of the highest profile Buffy the Vampire Slayer writer-producers, Marti Noxon, has spoken out in support of cast members Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Benson who have accused series creator/executive producer Joss Whedon of abuse and creating a toxic work environment.

Noxon joined Buffy as co-producer at the start of Season 3 and rose through the ranks to executive producer/showrunner on the show’s final two seasons, Season 6 and 7. Carpenter was on the show for the first three seasons, Trachtenberg on Seasons 5-7 and Benson for Seasons 4-6.

“I would like to validate what the women of Buffy are saying and support them in telling their story. They deserve to be heard,” Noxon wrote on Twitter. I understand where Charisma, Amber, Michelle and all the women who have spoken out are coming from.”

Carpenter was the first to speak out on social media Wednesday, accusing Whedon of abusing his power “on numerous occasions”.

Trachtenberg alleged “not appropriate behavior” by the Buffy creator towards her when she was a teenager. She later added, “There was a rule. Saying. He’s not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again.” The remark implied that others knew of Whedon’s allegedly inappropriate interaction with the then minor and had set up safeguards to stop it.

In a tweet, Benson spoke of “a toxic environment” at Buffy, noting that “it starts at the top.”

The actresses have also received support from their former co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Eliza Dushku.

Noxon went on to create/showrun a number of series post-Buffy, including Sharp Objects, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Dietland.