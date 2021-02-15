‘Buffy’ Alum David Boreanaz Pledges Support For Charisma Carpenter Amid Joss Whedon Abuse Claims

David Boreanaz is the latest to speak out in support of his former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Charisma Carpenter, following her allegations of abuse and “misconduct” by Joss Whedon on the supernatural series.

“I am here for you to listen and support you,” Boreanaz tweeted on Sunday. “Proud of your strength.”

Carpenter replied: “I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you’ve done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday … thank you so much.”

Boreanaz weighed in after Carpenter said last week that she supported actor Ray Fisher, who had accused of Whedon being “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” to him and others on the set of Warner Bros’ Justice League film.

Boreanaz starred in the leading role of Angel in Buffy from 1997-2003 and the spin-off Angel from 1999-2004.

In her post last week, Carpenter shared her own story of alleged misconduct by Whedon, who she said had called her fat when was pregnant, and asked her if she planned to keep her child during a private meeting.

Whedon “proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth,” Carpenter wrote.

Carpenter said that Whedon ‘has a history of being casually cruel’ and misused his power in manipulating people on the set of the TV show.

Reps for Whedon have not commented on the accusations by Carpenter or Buffy alumna Michelle Trachtenberg.