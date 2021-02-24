Bruce Springsteen DUI Charges Dropped As Singer Pleads Guilty To Alcohol Consumption In Park – Update

UPDATE, Feb. 24: Federal DUI charges against Bruce Springsteen were dropped today in a New Jersey court, though the rocker pleaded guilty to consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area. He paid a $500 fine.

Charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving were dropped due to lack of evidence. Springsteen conceded that he had consumed two tequila shots at the the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, last November, but the singer’s blood-alcohol level was well below the legal limit.

PREVIOUS, Feb. 10: Jeep has pulled its Super Bowl commercial with Bruce Springsteen from its YouTube channel following reports of the singer’s DWI arrest in his home state of New Jersey back in November.

TMZ reports that the singer was arrested November 14 in Sandy Hook, NJ and cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. Nearly three months after his arrest, Springsteen teamed with Jeep for a Super Bowl commercial, titled “The Middle,” that would be the game’s second most-watched ad following Michael B. Jordan’s and Amazon’s spot.

In the two-minute ad, the usually commercial-shy Springsteen rides in a Jeep and speaks of unity in the United States amid political divide. The commercial is still available to view on the official Jeep Instagram account.

Neither reps for Springsteen nor Jeep have immediately replied to requests for comment.