“I’m Grateful It Lasted This Long”: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Stars & Co-Creator React To Final Season Announcement

Refresh for updates: NBC announced Thursday that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end with its upcoming eight season. The Andy Samberg-led police comedy will conclude during the 2021-22 broadcast season, finally shutting the doors at the 99th precinct.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused delays on the production of season eight, which will consist of ten episodes.

As news of the show’s final season came around, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars and co-creator Dan Goor shared fond memories about their time working on the show, which first aired on Fox back in September 2013. In a statement posted to the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter account, Goor reminisced on first pitching the show with co-creator Mike Schur and his time on the series.

“Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers,” he wrote. “I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long.”

Melissa Fumero, who stars as Amy Santiago, said that being part of the show was “one of the greatest joys.” While she expressed gratitude for everyone on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team, she added that now isn’t the time for emotions. “We still have a whole season to shoot!,” she wrote.

Director of photography Rick Page memorialized his time on the NBC show with an Instagram post displaying the set.

“Sunset over Brooklyn,” he captioned his photo.

Among the other members of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team sharing their gratitude for the series were Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker and Dewayne Perkins. See the more reactions below.

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy. I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot! 🚨❤️ https://t.co/WsbCyhr5WC — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) February 11, 2021

I love this man, I love this group, and I love that I got to be a part of this. https://t.co/GHxREXeNlw — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) February 11, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was my first narrative writing job. I’m grateful to have written on the last two seasons and looking forward to the last season, in which I got to co-wrote the season premiere, to air in the fall. https://t.co/1CmagVzEpa — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) February 11, 2021

This is something I'll probably never be able to say again, but I spent 7 years on one show and it was the best experience of my life. From picking up lunches as an Office PA, to writing for the final season, and everything in between… thank you Brooklyn Nine-Nine. https://t.co/Aa9q6WFAhh — Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) February 11, 2021