“I’m Grateful It Lasted This Long”: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Stars & Co-Creator React To Final Season Announcement

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fox

Refresh for updates: NBC announced Thursday that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end with its upcoming eight season. The Andy Samberg-led police comedy will conclude during the 2021-22 broadcast season, finally shutting the doors at the 99th precinct.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused delays on the production of season eight, which will consist of ten episodes.

As news of the show’s final season came around, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars and co-creator Dan Goor shared fond memories about their time working on the show, which first aired on Fox back in September 2013. In a statement posted to the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter account, Goor reminisced on first pitching the show with co-creator Mike Schur and his time on the series.

“Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers,” he wrote. “I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long.”

Melissa Fumero, who stars as Amy Santiago, said that being part of the show was “one of the greatest joys.” While she expressed gratitude for everyone on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team, she added that now isn’t the time for emotions. “We still have a whole season to shoot!,” she wrote.

Director of photography Rick Page memorialized his time on the NBC show with an Instagram post displaying the set.

“Sunset over Brooklyn,” he captioned his photo.

Among the other members of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine team sharing their gratitude for the series were Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker and Dewayne Perkins. See the more reactions below.

 

