CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Announces Departure From Network

UPDATED with tweet and video: Longtime CNN Newsroom anchor Brooke Baldwin announced her surprise resignation from the cable news network on-air today, telling viewers that she’s leaving in April to focus on “amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use.”

“Before we get going, I want to start with some personal news,” Baldwin said at the start of her 3 p.m. ET show. “I will be leaving CNN in April.”

She continued: “Let me back up. After most of my 20s working my way up in local news, I came to this network in 2008 – in the midst of the Great Recession as a freelancer. I remember I scribbled my name on a Post-It note and stuck it outside of this temporary office, determined to fulfilling my dream of becoming a full-time CNN correspondent.”

The Peabody Award winner joined CNN in 2008 and also the creator and host of CNN’s digital series American Woman, which focuses on the stories of trailblazing women who have broken barriers in their respective fields and are now helping other women do the same.

Thanking outgoing CNN president Jeff Zucker and the “very large CNN family,” Baldwin said, “I don’t have a job I’m jumping right into, and yes, I’m feeling very vulnerable.”

She continued: “For a decade I’ve never taken for granted the enormous responsibility and privilege I’ve had to work with some of the most talented producers and photojournalists and correspondents and anchors out there as we have covered our era’s most urgent and important stories, conflicts, terrorism, environmental and natural disasters, the wrath of gun violence, royal weddings, my American Woman series, the social justice movement that defines our culture and a pandemic that changed the world.

“I wanted to be part of the best of the best in cable news and journalism, and, as a native Atlantan, this would be my hometown dream. Little did I know, I would not only go one to fulfill that dream, I would flourish in this environment and land my own two-hour show in the afternoon at the age of 31.”

A Peabody Award finalist and News Emmy nominee, Baldwin said that for the past two years she has been writing her first book. HarperCollins will publish Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power in April.

“You know, there is just more I need to do,” she said, “more I need to do outside of this place, outside the walls of this place, a place I’ve been privileged to call home now for 13 years.”

Along with her anchor duties, Baldwin has reported from Europe, Africa and the Middle East during her time at CNN. She has covered the biggest news stories of the past decade-plus — from the Boston Marathon bombings to natural disasters, from government shutdowns to national elections.

In 2012, she reported live from Newtown, CT, in the days following the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. Three years later, she hosted an historic town hall in Washington, D.C. with 40 people who have all been touched by gun violence. Baldwin also worked with the network’s Special Investigations Unit to complete her first hourlong documentary To Catch a Killer, which won a Silver World Medal for Best Investigative Report at the New York Festivals International Television & Film Awards 2012. She also has been part of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage.

Baldwin joined CNN after serving as a lead reporter for the 10 p.m. newscast for WTTG Washington, D.C. Before that she worked at WOWK Charleston/Huntington, WV, and began her news broadcasting career at WVIR Charlottesville, VA.

Here is the full text of Baldwin’s on-air announcement today:

“The next chapter of my life will be focused on what I love most about my work: amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use. For the last two years, I’ve been working on my first book; it’s called Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power, and, you know, there’s just more I need to do – more I need to do outside of this place, outside of the walls of this place, a place I have been privileged to call home now for 13 years.

“And, yep, we still in a pandemic, and nope, I don’t have a job I’m jumping right into, and yes – yes, I’m feeling very vulnerable. But what is it Brene Brown says? ‘Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change,’ and I am so excited about what is to come. So, here it goes: I really do hope you’ll join me, and in the meantime, I’ll be right here with you, right her until mid-April. Now, to the news.”

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.